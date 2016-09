According to the US government, there are upwards of 35,000 museums in America. For comparison, there are about 13,000 Starbucks across the country.



Using data provided by Foursquare, INSIDER ranked the top 25 museums in America.

We may not be number one, but considering the competition it's hard not be satisfied with the #2 spot.The Cleveland Museum of Art was named the second best museum in the U.S. by Business Insider magazine . The CMA was only topped by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which isn't entirely a surprise. Here's how they came up with the rankings.The National Museum of the Air Force in Dayton, another dynamite Ohio location, came in 11th place.