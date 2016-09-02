Industrial Rockers Filter to Headline Rock 'N' Restock Benefit Concert

click to enlarge
Started 13 years ago in Austin as a way to “celebrate music and give back to the city by raising money to restock the shelves of the local food bank,” Rock ‘N’ Restock
found a home in Cleveland last year. Organizers of this year's event have just announced the details of the benefit concert slated to take place on Sept. 22 at FWD Dayclub + Nightclub
.
Northeast Ohio native Richard Patrick and his industrial rock band Filter
will headline. Local artists Tyler Reid and Bobby St. Vincent will perform as well. All ticket proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Scotty Boiani Family. Boiani was diagnosed with brain cancer this year and is currently undergoing costly treatment to fight it.
“Every time Stasek Real Estate Experts sells a home, we donate part of our commission to the food bank which turns into 100 meals," says organizer Al Stasek in a press release. "Year to date we have helped provide over 22,000 meals and we plan to crush our goal of 50,000 meals in 2016! We have an incredible lineup of super musicians coming to perform at Cleveland’s hottest new venue, overlooking the newly renovated east bank of the Flats and Lake Erie. It’s our sophomore year for this event, but we are going to raise some big cash for the food bank and the Boiani Family. This will be a special night for Cleveland.”
Tickets are available for $30 at RocknRestockCLE.com