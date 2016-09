Local Rockers Thaddeus Anna Greene Debut New Single

click to enlarge

The heavy psychedelic-blues act Thaddeus Anna Greene has played the local scene since 2010.Now, the band — singer-guitarist Tj Maclin, guitarist Ryan Augusta, bassist Matt DeRubertis and drummer Anthony Foti — is getting some well-deserved national attention. The group just debuted the new single, "In Vein" on the music blog The 405 Their new album,, comes out September 30th. The band has also joined ReverbNation CONNECT, an invite -only artist development program. The guys perform locally on Sept. 10 at the NEOCycle Music Fest and again on Oct. 3 at the Beachland Ballroom with People’s Blues Band of Richmond.