Local Rockers Thaddeus Anna Greene Debut New Single

The heavy psychedelic-blues act Thaddeus Anna Greene
has played the local scene since 2010.
Now, the band — singer-guitarist Tj Maclin, guitarist Ryan Augusta, bassist Matt DeRubertis and drummer Anthony Foti — is getting some well-deserved national attention. The group just debuted the new single, "In Vein" on the music blog The 405
.
Their new album, Bleed
, comes out September 30th.
The band has also joined ReverbNation CONNECT, an invite -only artist development program. The guys perform locally on Sept. 10 at the NEOCycle
Music Fest and again on Oct. 3 at the Beachland Ballroom
with People’s Blues Band of Richmond.