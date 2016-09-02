C-Notes

Friday, September 2, 2016

Maroon 5 Reschedules Quicken Loans Arena Concert

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 10:29 AM

  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Due to the upcoming birth of frontman Adam Levine and his wife's baby, pop rock act Maroon 5 has shuffled some dates on its upcoming tour.

Slated to play Quicken Loans Arena on Sept. 28, the band will now play the venue in the dead of winter. The group has rescheduled the date for February 22. All tickets for the new date will be honored by the venue.

“Even when you think you’ve planned everything perfectly sometimes life just kinda happens,” says Levine in a press release. “Soon Behati and I will be celebrating the birth of our first child and, as I’m sure you all understand, I need to be there but unfortunately this means some of Maroon 5’s upcoming shows need to be rescheduled. I know this might present an inconvenience to our fans out there and I apologize for this. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone in the spring.” 

It doesn't sound like Levine knows that February in Cleveland is anything but "spring," but at least the band didn't cancel the date outright.

