Friday, September 2, 2016

C-Notes

Music Box Supper Club's Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties to Resume This Month

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge clevelandstorieslogo.jpg
Earlier this year, Music Box Supper Club launched Cleveland Stories Dinner Party, a weekly series that paired fine food with storytelling. The series aims to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society’s new Cleveland History Center.

The club’s owners consider the Cleveland History Center to be “one of the most interesting museums in Cleveland” and “an unknown gem that Clevelanders should know more about and support.” The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to “bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland’s past – from sports, to rock ‘n roll, to Millionaire’s Row.” 

Each week featured a guest speaker and a custom Prix Fixe menu – a full three course meal for only $20. 

The popular series resumes on Sept. 21 with sports writer Mary Kay Cabot, who'll talk about the Browns. The three-course dinner will include brats and kraut and cupcakes. 

Author and speaker Alan Dutka will talk about the infamous Theatrical Grill and its "notorious neighbors" on Sept. 28, and local musician Dave Smeltz will discuss the history of reggae music in Cleveland on Oct. 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 and the talking begins at 7:30.

