Punch Bowl Social's Menu Gets a Southern-Driven Makeover

Punch Bowl Social quietly did away with its gastropub fare last week at all of its locations in favor of a Southern-driven menu created by a renowned chef from Georgia.
The new offerings, created by the chain's new culinary partner Hugh Acheson (reality TV judge, cookbook author, James Beard award winner), emphasize modern Southern-style comfort food, fresh ingredients, and a mix of sharable and chop house inspired fare.
While bar grub like tacos, chicken wings, and burgers are still on hand, about 90 percent of the menu has been revamped. Now on rotation, a pimiento cheese spread, black-eyed pea hummus, fried hominy, a crispy chicken breakfast biscuit, confit ribs, chicken and waffles, and a Wagyu cubed steak, among others.
Check out the full menu here.