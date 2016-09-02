Film

Friday, September 2, 2016

Film

Tri-C to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Film Series

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge Who Is Dayani Cristal?
  • Who Is Dayani Cristal?
Despite what presidential candidate Donald Trump might think, Hispanic and Latino Americans have made tremendous contributions to our culture. Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month provides an opportunity to celebrate that legacy.

Tri-C has just announced that it will screen “five films highlighting the best of contemporary Spanish and Latin American cinema” as a way of celebrating the annual event.

The series commences with Who Is Dayani Cristal?, a film about “the plight of migrant travelers and their motivations, hope and fears.” It screens at noon on
Friday, Sept. 16, at the Metropolitan Campus and at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Western Campus Student Lounge. The Country of Fear, a film about a victim of bullying, screens at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Metropolitan Campus. The satire 3 Beauties, a film that “takes aim at Venezuela’s fixation with beauty and its relation to social status,” screens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Flora Stone Mather Center at Case Western Reserve University noon on Friday, Oct 14, at the Metropolitan Campus.

The series concludes with 399 Amin Abel Hasbun. Memory of a Crime, a film that offers "an intriguing account of the murder of Amin Abel Hasbun, a brilliant student-leader in the Dominican Republic accused of kidnapping U.S. Embassy official Donald J. Crowley in 1970," and The Travel Agent, a film about a Cuban woman who helps travelers get visas. 399 Amin Abel Hasbun. Memory of a Crime screens at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Metropolitan Campus, and The Travel Agent screens at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Western Campus Student Lounge and at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Metropolitan Campus.

