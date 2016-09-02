Walk All Over Waterloo Ushers in September with Vivid Variety of Artwork

click to enlarge

With summer winding down, it’s a perfect evening to Walk All Over Waterloo. September’s first Friday event includes several new exhibitions throughout the neighborhood. Stop by from 5 to 10 p.m. this evening, to see new exhibitions at Waterloo Arts, the Maria Neil Art Project, Praxis Fiber Workshop, Loren Naji’s Satellite and Article Gallery.First, Waterloo Arts debuts, featuring the provocative work of Cleveland-born artists Donald Black Jr., Amber N. Ford and Martinez E-B. These artists’ interest in race isn’t provoked by recent headlines, but rather stems from their experiences as black individuals growing up in Cleveland. Stop by for an opening from 5 to 8 p.m.remains on view through Oct. 21.Donald Black Jr. graduated from Cleveland School of the Arts, before studying Commercial Photography at Ohio University. He typically works with photography, video and installation, and is a founding member of the interdisciplinary local artist collective Acerbic.Amber N. Ford received her BFA in Photography from the Cleveland Institute of Art this spring. Her work explores race, gender and identity through narrative storytelling in her photographs. Her work has been exhibited at local galleries such as 78th Street Studios’ FORUM Artspace and Micro Art Space. This fall, she will be collaborating with the Cleveland Foundation’s Creative Fusion artist-in-residence at the Cleveland Print Room Loreto Greve of Santiago, Chile.Martinez E-B also graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art, receiving his BFA in painting before moving to Chicago to pursue his MA in Interdisciplinary Arts from Columbia College. A multidisciplinary artist, Martinez E-B illustrated and authored Brink City, a comic book focused on environmental issues, which was adapted into a local theater production, as well as participated in several exhibitions throughout Cleveland – including a recent solo show of new work at Lakewood’s Beck Center for the Arts.The Maria Neil Art Project presents Cleveland photographer Eric Rippert’sin both its main gallery and Native Cleveland Annex space. Rippert’s new work shifts to a more intimate exploration of his own personal history through old boxes of family vacation photos, important life events and moving personal moments. Rippert’s story is told through photographs, prints, installation and more.uses Rippert’s own history as a starting point for an honest exploration of the American Dream as it was imagined during Rippert’s childhood in the 1970s. Eric Rippert earned his BFA in Photography from Rochester Institute of Technology and his MFA in Visual Arts from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Both the Native Cleveland Annex and MNAP’s main gallery host receptions from 5 to 10 p.m., andremains on view through Oct. 16.From 5 to 7 p.m. Praxis Fiber Workshop debuts, an installation of organic, sculptural forms by Susan McClelland and Clare Murray Adams. Both artists use the embroidery/quilting loop as the underlying structure for their fiber works. Following the reception, THE OBLIVION PROJECT will perform at 8 p.m. inside Praxis.remains on view through Oct. 29.Susan McClelland earned both her BFA and MFA from Kent State University, and has taught at both Kent State and Malone University in Canton. Citing change as the essence of life, McClelland’s abstract works explore the concept of impermanence and change on both personal and societal levels.Clare Murray Adams also received her BFA from Kent State University, but earned her MFA at Vermont College. Adams is a retired Professor of Art and former Chair of the Visual Art Department at Malone University in her birthplace, Canton. Now living in Southington, Ohio, she continues to maintain an active studio practice. Working in layers and a variety of media, Adams’ work features both two-dimensional and sculptural elements. Her recent work utilizes processes of mixed media collage and encaustic wax painting. Upcycling found objects and clothing, Adams explores human emotions and feminist issues.Loren Naji’s Satellite Gallery presents, a collection of installations curated by Alenka Banco, executive director of the Cleveland Arts Prize.includes new installations by Graham Beck, Kirsten Lee Houck, Diane Fleisch Hughes, Erin Jesson and Rob Rosin. In each room of this former family home, the artists explore time and memory, specifically its fleeting nature — our comprehension vs. reality — and our abstract remembrance of our past.Article Gallery debuts, a special solo show of more than 15 new, never-before-seen paintings by Rachel Latina, whose studio is located just behind the gallery. Latina has been one of Article’s resident artists for nearly two years. A year ago, she curated From the Dust, a group show of artwork celebrating Cleveland’s renaissance and embracing its industrial roots. Waterloo last year. Her recent paintings portray strong feminine subjects with pop-inspired attributes – such as multi-colored hair, bright makeup, colorful sunglasses and intense gazes – as well as ben-day dots and comic book-style onomatopoeias like “SMACK” and “BAM.” Recently, Latina was the first artist to have work exhibited at Waterloo’s Six Shooter Coffee, and her work was included in this year’s Bazaarbeque at FORUM Artspace and Free Comic Book Day at Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop.There’s plenty more to see throughout the district from 5 to 10 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 2.