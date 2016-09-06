Scene & Heard

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Scene & Heard

A Weekly Raffle Game in Garrettsville Could Net Winner $1.4 Million Sunday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK: @SKYLANEBOWLING
  • Facebook: @SkyLaneBowling
To your right is an image of something called the "Lunar Queen." It's the tumbler — alleged to be Ohio's largest — that will be used Sunday afternoon in Garrettsville, Ohio, to shake, rattle and roll the thousands of tickets purchased in the popular weekly "Queen of Hearts" raffle game at the Sky Lanes Bowling Alley.

A lucky player could take home the entire $1.4 million pot Sunday.

Here's how the game works: Participants purchase raffle tickets throughout the week. If their ticket is drawn on Sunday afternoon, they get the opportunity to turn over one playing card on the "Queen of Hearts" board, a board which, at the outset, contains all 52 cards in a standard deck, face down. If the ticket holder correctly picks the queen of hearts, they win the jackpot. If they don't, the pot rolls over and the sale of raffle tickets begins again. 

click to enlarge FACEBOOK: @SKYLANEBOWLING
  • Facebook: @SkyLaneBowling
Currently, only five numbers remain: 5, 36, 39, 42, 46. Those number correspond to the placement of the remaining cards on the board. One of them is the Queen of Hearts! 

Though there was no drawing on Labor Day, Sky Lanes Bowling owner Aaron King estimated that the August 27th drawing, when the pot had eclipsed seven figures, brought the "largest crowd ever" to Garrettsville, 8,000-10,000 strong. 

Per Ohio law, the winner must take home the entire jackpot, but even without a cut, the raffle game is a huge boost to Sky Lanes Bowling and the City of Garrettsville, which, among other things, suffered a devastating fire in 2014. As an additional incentive, Nashville recording artist Chris Higbee will be performing Sunday prior to the drawing. 
 
And even if the Queen of Hearts raffle winner selects the wrong number Sunday, the 50/50 raffle is already up to $20,000. 

On a related note, the Columbus Dispatch recently reported that Ohioans lost roughly $10 billion in legal gambling between 2012-2015. 


