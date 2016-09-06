Bites

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Calling All Shuckers, Stone Mad Pub’s 6th Annual Oysterfest this Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge stone_mad_oyster_shuckers.jpg
Six years ago, Stone Mad Pub, Restaurant & Bocce (1306 West 65th St., 216-281-6500) was looking for an alternative to the tried-and-true fall staple, the clambake. What they came up with has become a beloved annual tradition.

This coming Sunday, September 11, from 1 to 8 p.m., Stone Mad will be overrun with oyster everything. Oysters from the East Coast, West Coast and Canada will shucked and served at various oyster-shucking stations. A grill menu will be available for those who attend an annual oyster festival with no intention of eating an oyster.

The ever-popular oyster shucking contest has grown from 10 shuckers during the inaugural event to 50 contestants last year. Heats of 10 shuckers at a time work through a half-dozen bivalves in an allotted time period. Contestants are judges based on speed and presentation. The top three crackers of each round advance to the finals, where they compete for $200. The shucking contest starts at 3:00 p.m. Simply sign up when you arrive.

Also on tap is a Tito's Vodka oyster shot station, a Guinness beer garden and live entertainment with Mary's Lane (1 p.m.), Boys From The County Hell (4 p.m.) and DJ Scott Hanna (all day).

And for all you die hard clam bake fans, fret not, Stone Mad has you covered in October. 

