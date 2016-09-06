Bites

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Bites

Cocktails for a Cure to Benefit UH Seidman Cancer Center

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 11:48 AM

On Friday, September 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. world renowned doctors from UH Seidman Cancer Center will team up with professional bartenders from three Cleveland restaurants for the fourth annual Cocktails for a Cure, held at Executive Caterers. Thus far, the event has raised over $140,000 in support of critical cancer research and clinical trials at University Hospitals.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the level of treatment provided by University Hospitals in Cleveland, and the commitment to a cure within this community, are among the finest anywhere in the world,” says Stephen Michaelides, husband of event chair Jeanne Michaelides. “As a Stage-3 colon cancer patient, I experienced personally the energy and intensity of its brilliance. University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center perfectly demonstrates its mission, to heal, to teach, to discover, by combining groundbreaking research, personalized patient care, and a healing atmosphere.”

Michaelides is now 100-percent cancer free after treatment at University Hospitals, he reports.

Bartenders from Mabel’s BBQ, Red, The Steakhouse, and Zack Bruell Events will be on hand.

Individual tickets are $100 per person, with sponsorships from $500. Attendees will enjoy food from Executive Caterers of Landerhaven, and vote for “the most creative curative cocktail” by the pro-am bartender teams.

Folks at the event or at home can purchase $50 raffle tickets for a chance to claim one of two trips: Exploration of Key West or Las Vegas Showstopper.  

Jump to comments (0)
