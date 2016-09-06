Scene & Heard

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Scene & Heard

Huge Party in Amish Country Brings 75 Arrests for Underage Drinking

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge buggy.png
More than 40 officers from five rural Ohio counties showed up to a huge party in Hardy Township late Saturday night to find an genuine Amish rager in progress. By the end of the proceedings, around 75 Amish youth had been arrested. (Hardy is in the heart of Holmes County, an hour and a half south of Cleveland.)

The Daily Record reports that Amish parents had phoned police and prompted a response to the shindig. They suggested that some 1,000 kids were going to show up at the party, though it's unclear what the final headcount was.

(Scene spent a night in Amish Country a few years ago. We didn't get arrested, but we had an excellent time.)

