Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Scene & Heard

Oberlin President Marvin Krislov Calling it Quits After This Year

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge Oberlin President Marvin Krislov - OBERLIN.EDU
  • Oberlin.edu
  • Oberlin President Marvin Krislov
In a statement to the Oberlin community Tuesday morning, president Marvin Krislov said that he will be stepping down at the end of this school year. His final day will be June 30, 2017.

"Many thanks to all of you for enriching my life and the lives of my family," he wrote. "The experiences we’ve had and the relationships we’ve formed will stay with us always, as will our love of Oberlin."

He called serving the Oberlin community an "honor and a privilege" and said that after 10 years at the helm, he knew this was the "right moment" to seek new professional challenges.

Also on his mind, no doubt, was the campus tumult that seemed never to desist last year.

Before Christmas break, Krislov and the Oberlin Board of Trustees were presented with a list of student demands, a list which accused Oberlin of being an "unethical institution" and insisted that the college meet certain diversity hiring and admissions targets, on pain of "a full and forceful response from the community [they] fail to support." 

Krislov responded: 

“I will not respond directly to any document that explicitly rejects the notion of collaborative engagement. Many of its demands contravene principles of shared governance. And it contains personal attacks on a number of faculty and staff members who are dedicated and valued members of this community.” 

Speaking of the faculty: In February, assistant professor Joy Karega posted to her social media pages conspiracies about Israeli involvement in 9/11 and tirades blaming Jews for, among other things, the creation of ISIS. Karega's activities made national headlines and Krislov was caught between the need to defend academic freedom for Karega (who is black, and well-liked on campus) and the urging from the board to "challenge the assertion that there is any justification for these repugnant postings." Karega, last month, was suspended with pay as administrators review her social media posts. 

Oberlin has found itself at the center of a number of campus speech and activism issues that overtook the national news cycle in 2015 and 2016. It was the focus of a New Yorker feature by Nathan Heller that examined the views of modern college students who feel maligned and victimized. Connor Friedersdorf at the Atlantic called Oberlin's campus an instructive outlier.

"Oberlin, where the subculture is unusually influenced by “social justice” activism, can starkly illuminate the particular character of that ideology’s excesses," he wrote, in a post stemming from student allegations of cultural appropriation in the dining hall. 

Krislov did not cite a reason for his imminent departure. He merely stated that for the upcoming academic year, he will work to be raise additional money for scholarships and support implementation of the college's Strategic Plan.

"I take great pride in all we have achieved," he wrote, "and I look forward to working during the coming year to make Oberlin even stronger and to help chart its future." 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  2. Huge Party in Amish Country Brings 75 Arrests for Underage Drinking Read More

  3. A Weekly Raffle Game in Garrettsville Could Net Winner $1.4 Million Sunday Read More

  4. Punch Bowl Social's Menu Gets a Southern-Driven Makeover Read More

  5. Rapper Lupe Fiasco to Perform at House of Blues in October Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation