Tuesday, September 6, 2016

C-Notes

The Led Zeppelin Experience Returns to Hard Rock Live in December

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
The son of the late John Bonham, drummer Jason Bonham does his best to keep the Led Zeppelin legacy alive by playing music from his  father’s band's back catalog.

For several years now, his Led Zeppelin Experience Tour offers a chance for fans to hear the classic rock band's music. And Bonham, who's drummed since he was 4, certainly has the pedigree to pull off a credible tribute. He even performed with the remaining members of Led Zeppelin when the group reunited to play the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in London in 2007.

Bonham brought his Led Zeppelin Experience to Hard Rock Live last year and now the tour returns to the venue on Sunday, December 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Rocksino Box Office, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at 800-745-3000. 

