Video: Ohio State Student Makes Amazing Paper Ball Toss In Class, Gets Everyone An 'A' On First Quiz

S/o to Benny for making this shot and getting the entire lecture an automatic 100 on our first ochem quiz pic.twitter.com/nmYJ34DjdM — rachel brown ✧･ﾟ: * (@yo_rochelle) September 2, 2016

Each year, a chemistry professor at Ohio State University makes an offer: If someone can shoot a "proton" (paper wad) into a trash can, everyone in the class gets a 100 on the first quiz. Impossible? Nah. Improbable? Yeah. But it happened for the first time last year (there were no pics or video to prove it) and it happened again this year. The difference: This year someone whipped out their phone and captured the magic.