Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: Ohio State Student Makes Amazing Paper Ball Toss In Class, Gets Everyone An 'A' On First Quiz

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 10:22 AM

Each year, a chemistry professor at Ohio State University makes an offer: If someone can shoot a "proton" (paper wad) into a trash can, everyone in the class gets a 100 on the first quiz. Impossible? Nah. Improbable? Yeah. But it happened for the first time last year (there were no pics or video to prove it) and it happened again this year. The difference: This year someone whipped out their phone and captured the magic.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Ohio State University, College

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  2. RTA Responds to This Week's Scene Story on RTA Read More

  3. The Faux British Tavern The Pub has Closed its Beachwood Spot Read More

  4. Rapper Lupe Fiasco to Perform at House of Blues in October Read More

  5. Punch Bowl Social's Menu Gets a Southern-Driven Makeover Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation