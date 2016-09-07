Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, March 13, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Psychic Who Scammed $1.5 Million From Victims Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Gina Miller - COURTESY MENTOR PD
  • Courtesy Mentor PD
  • Gina Miller
Update: Gina Miller, the one-time psychic in Mentor who was arrested and charged with scamming nearly $1.5 million from 11 victims, has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft. She had originally faced 28 counts that spanned crimes covering 20 years as she threatened clients into forking over dough that fed her lifestyle of Rolexes and Louis Vuitton purses. 

Miller preyed upon victims by telling them bad, bad things would happen to them or their families if they didn't pay her. Nearly a dozen, including one elderly woman who handed over more than $100,000 to Miller, believed her.

Sentencing is set for late April. 

***

(Original story 9/7/16): There's the run-of-the-mill psychic gambit — palm readings and tarot cards that'll run you $15 or $20. You pay for the novelty and, depending on your beliefs, some purported insight and whatnot.

Then there's the psychic who goes nuclear, threatening victims that the magic maker will withhold protection against future bad events unless they pony up. There's dozens of these stories across America — one New York psychic got a lovelorn guy to fork over $713,000 in a scam. Gina Miller, a woman who ran Psychic Reader in Mentor, is now included in that collection, though the sheer amount of money she collected from victims puts her in elite company.

Miller, 46, allegedly scammed as much as $1.5 million from 11 victims, including $106,681 from an elderly woman. Police say she's been at this for about 20 years now. When they searched her house, they found more than $20,000 in cash, Louis Vuitton purses, computers, Rolexes, and jewelry. 

She's now been indicted on 28 counts including, according to Fox 8: "one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, five counts of aggravated theft, six counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of identity theft, 10 counts of telecommunications fraud and three counts of securing writings by deception."

Miller's bond was set to $150,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for September 24. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (2)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Monkees' Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork Talk Beatles, the 60s and More Ahead of Wizard World Read More

  2. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood Received Another Bomb Threat Today Read More

  3. Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June Read More

  4. Angela Garcia's 2001 Arson, Murder Conviction Still Raising Questions. The Intercept Came to Cleveland to Investigate Read More

  5. Tremont Bars and Restaurants Announce Details for Dyngus Day 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation