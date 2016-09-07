Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Area Psychic Charged with Scamming $1.5 Million From Victims

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge Gina Miller - COURTESY MENTOR PD
  • Courtesy Mentor PD
  • Gina Miller
There's the run-of-the-mill psychic gambit — palm readings and tarot cards that'll run you $15 or $20. You pay for the novelty and, depending on your beliefs, some purported insight and whatnot.

Then there's the psychic who goes nuclear, threatening victims that the magic maker will withhold protection against future bad events unless they pony up. There's dozens of these stories across America — one New York psychic got a lovelorn guy to fork over $713,000 in a scam. Gina Miller, a woman who ran Psychic Reader in Mentor, is now included in that collection, though the sheer amount of money she collected from victims puts her in elite company.

Miller, 46, allegedly scammed as much as $1.5 million from 11 victims, including $106,681 from an elderly woman. Police say she's been at this for about 20 years now. When they searched her house, they found more than $20,000 in cash, Louis Vuitton purses, computers, Rolexes, and jewelry. 

She's now been indicted on 28 counts including, according to Fox 8: "one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, five counts of aggravated theft, six counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of identity theft, 10 counts of telecommunications fraud and three counts of securing writings by deception."

Miller's bond was set to $150,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for September 24. 


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Hilton Fails to Grasp Meaning of "Bike Lane"; Cleveland Transportation Theatre Continues to Plumb Absurdity's Depths Read More

  2. R.I.P. The Swinging Door Read More

  3. Here's the Cavs' NBA Championship Ring Read More

  4. Rib Sticks Will Approach Barbecue a Little Bit Differently Read More

  5. Vandals Toppled Grave Headstones at Historic Erie St. Cemetery Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation