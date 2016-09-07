Arts District

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Arts District

Expanded Minerva Monster Day to Feature Lectures and Bigfoot Films

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 11:13 AM

Ohio features several festivals devoted to the mythical creature Bigfoot, but there’s only one Minerva Monster Day.

Last year's event was reportedly the biggest Minerva had seen with over 1200 people packing the tiny theater downtown that was the event’s epicenter. As a result of outgrowing the theater, this year's event will take place at the local high school.

The organizers of this year’s fest, which takes place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, have just released the schedule of events. 

“We have the curator of the worlds only cryptozoology museum coming to speak, screenings of Bigfoot films (along with the filmmakers who made the films scheduled to attend) local Bigfoot research groups and much more," says Small Town Media's Seth Breedlove in an email sent our way about the event. "We'll even have some guy in a Bigfoot costume running around for photo ops.”

The first night features a short film competition and the premiere of a movie made by an adventurer and wildlife photographer. The second night includes a slew of guest speakers as well as screenings of Sasquatch: Out of the Shadows and I’ve Seen Bigfoot. It concludes with the screening of a monster movie at Minerva Municipal Park. 

