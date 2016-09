Richard Jefferson just snapchatted what the Cavs' championship rings look like: pic.twitter.com/sOaF7YRpwa — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 6, 2016

Thanks to Cavs forward Richard Jefferson and his beautiful Snapchat account we've got a first look at the pieces of hardware the team will receive next month to commemorate their NBA championship. And they are hardware in the most precise sense. Look at these things.The team will receive the rings before their game versus the New York Knicks on October 25.