Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Arts District

Music Near the Market and Three More Classical Music Events Not to Miss This Week

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

click to enlarge THE FAMED ORGAN (SEE MUSIC NEAR THE MARKET)
  • The famed organ (see Music Near the Market)

After Labor Day, classical music events gradually build momentum until by the middle of September the machine is running full speed ahead again. Here are four events to catch early on.

Music Near the Market runs 52 weeks a year at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ohio City, on W. 30th St. across from St. Ignatius High School. The intrepid performers, organists Florence Mustric, Robert Myers, and guests, play lunch hour recitals on one of Cleveland’s most famous organs, built by the Hamburg master Rudolf von Beckerath in 1955 — and the first modern mechanical action instrument to be installed in the U.S. (no electricity required).

On Wednesday, September 7 at 12:15, Mustric will play music by Gardner Read based on tunes in The Sacred Harp, a 19th-century Southern hymnal. If you’re busy on the 7th, you can hear the same music on Wednesday, September 14 — performers play the same programs two weeks in a row. Concerts are free and lunches are welcome.

Music for Miles launches its monthly Sunday afternoon series on September 11 at 4:00 pm with a wide-ranging concert by Olympic Brass (Amanda Bekeny and Eric Dina, trumpets, Greg Hillis, horn, Eric Rowles, trombone, and J.c. Sherman, tuba) at Waterloo Arts, 15606 Waterloo Rd. in Collinwood. There’s always art on the walls, and attendees can enjoy refreshments (including adult beverages) at the Trinidadian-themed Callaloo Kitchen right next door. Concerts are free.

Akron’s Westminster Presbyterian Church (1250 W. Exchange St.) opens its monthly Five@Five series on Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 pm with a recital by Canadian-born pianist Philip Thomson, a faculty member at the University of Akron. Thomson’s entertaining program ranges from music by J.S. Bach, Franz Schubert, and Franz Liszt to pieces by lesser-known composers like Serge Bortkiewicz, Selim Palmgren, and Felix Blumenfeld. He even tucks Zez Confrey’s Kitten on the Keys into the mix. A freewill offering would be welcome.

The Oberlin Conservatory has established a relationship with one of Europe’s most distinguished finishing schools for concert pianists, Italy’s Lake Como Academy. As part of the educational exchanges between the two institutions, Lake Como Young Artist Alessandro Deljavan will visit Oberlin to play a free recital in Warner Concert Hall on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 pm. There are only two pieces on the program: Franz Schubert’s Sonata in D and Robert Schumann’s Fantasy in C, Op. 17, and Deljavan promises to bring his celebrated sense of drama to both of them.

For details of these and many other events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page.

