Over Labor Day weekend, vandals knocked over grave headstones at the historic Erie St. Cemetery, across from Progressive Field downtown.
Though the Cleveland Police aren't pursuing an investigation — the original call was cancelled, police told Cleveland.com
, so no police report exists — the City of Cleveland is pursuing repair and rehabilitation options.
A city spokesman told Scene
Wednesday afternoon that the city's cemeteries director intends to bring a monument specialist to the site to assess the damage.
"Some of [the headstones] just need to be reset, and that's simple enough," said Dan Ball, from the city's media relations department. "Those that require more significant repairs, we'll have to decide how to move forward."
The Erie St. Cemetery (retaining E. 9th Street's original name) is inactive, meaning there are no new burials there. It is the second-oldest of the city's 12 maintained public cemeteries, established in 1826.
The cemetery was not without its controversy
back in the 19th century, but was unique in that it buried people of all religious faiths. Joc-o-Sot, the famous 19th Century Native American Chief, and John Wheelock Willey, Cleveland's first Mayor, are both buried there alongside other notables
