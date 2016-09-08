Beachland to Show Documentary Film About Influential Garage/Punk Band the Seeds

click to enlarge
Directed by Neil Norman, The Seeds: Pushin’ Too Hard
examines the influential L.A.-based garage punk band’s story using vintage footage, rare photos and interviews with band members as well as notable fans.
Led by singer Sky Saxon, the band helped pave the way for punk and garage rockers to come with songs such as “Can’t Wait to Make You Mine,” a regional hit in Southern California in 1965.
The film, which screens at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Beachland Ballroom
, chronicles the band’s “bizarre rage-to-riches-to-rags” and includes interviews with Love’s Johnny Echols, the Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston, members of the Bangles and Iggy Pop, who cites the band as an influence.
Norman’s father signed the Seeds to CNP Crescendo when they were unable to get a record deal from any other labels.
Norman will attend the screening. Tickets are $12.