Wednesday, September 28, 2016

C-Notes

The Pretenders to Play E.J. Thomas Hall in November

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 8:38 AM

click to enlarge 14222340_1398389893508911_1698110008045300570_n.png
Update: When the Pretenders first announced tour dates in support of their forthcoming album, Alone, the band's first new album since 2008’s Break Up the Concrete, they didn't include a date in Northeast Ohio.

That's now changed, and the band will perform at E.J. Thomas Hall, the concert venue on the University of Akron campus, on Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

****

Two former Akronites, Black Keys/The Arcs singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and singer Chrissie Hynde, worked together at Auerbach’s Nashville studio on the latest offering from the Pretenders.

Due out on Oct. 21, Alone, the Pretenders’ first new album since 2008’s Break Up the Concrete, features a top-notch studio band that includes bassist Dave Roe (Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Sturgill Simpson), pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl (Blake Shelton), guitarist Kenny Vaughan (Lana Del Rey), keyboardist Leon Michels and drummer Richard Swift (the Arcs). The single "Holy Commotion" even sounds like Hynde singing one of the Arcs' dreamy tunes.


"We were in the studio hanging out," Hyde says in a press release when asked about the tune "Alone Song," "and the guys were talking about their families and their wives and I said, 'Well, I do everything alone. I go to the cinema alone. I go to restaurants alone. I live alone. I pretty much do everything on my own. I don't mind.' Dan says, 'Write a song about it.'

"The more I thought about it," she continues, "I thought, I've heard 1,000 songs in my life, they're all about, I am so tired of being alone. I can't live without you. Since you've left my world has fallen apart. When am I going to see you again? Marry me and be with me for the rest of my life. I have never heard anyone celebrate being alone in a song. I couldn't think of one."

She dedicates the tune "Roadie Man" to her touring crew and co-wrote "Let's Get Lost" with songwriting stars Amanda Ghost and Dave McCracken. "Never Be Together" features twang bar hero Duane Eddy.

"As soon as you hear one note [on 'Never Be Together'] you know who it is," says Hynde. "I don't get real excited about vintage guitars and stuff, but I do if someone else is playing them that brilliantly."

The Pretenders will be on tour this fall with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks. At the moment, the tour doesn’t include a stop in Northeast Ohio.


Tags: , ,

