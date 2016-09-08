Arts District

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Canopy Hosts Second Annual Cozy Up! Zine Show

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge unnamed2.jpg
Just weeks after MOCA’s BOUND Artist Book and Zine Fair, Canopy hosts a zine show of its own, Cozy Up!’s second annual Zine Show. Cozy Up!’s eighth exhibition is themed as their second Zine Show, and includes handmade publications by some 30 local artists, as well as one from outside the state and another from outside the country. A one night only event, SHOW EIGHT (Zine Show) takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 9.

Amber Esner and Phoebe Thomas founded the Cozy Up! Collective while the two were working together at Native Cleveland in Waterloo in late 2014. Esner graduated from Cleveland Institute of Art with a BFA in Illustration. She was the subject of the documentary, Making Mail. Phoebe Thomas studied at Cleveland Institute of Art before earning her BFA in Illustration from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 2013.

The Cozy Up! Collective includes young, often emerging or underground DIY artists, illustrators and creators. These group exhibitions were originally held in the Native Cleveland Annex, located in a small store front just behind Native Cleveland’s dressing room. With the shows growing beyond the intimate space, Cozy Up! began presenting these larger annual zine shows at Canopy, but continue to present shows in Waterloo as well.

“We are thrilled to host the second annual Cozy Up! Zine Show,” says Canopy owner Erika Durham. “Amber and Phoebe do an excellent job of gathering artists and creating a real community around their shows. Having this many talented local artists showing in our space at once is a privilege. The energy around a show like this is palpable, everyone is excited to see what their peers have created, and new artistic connections are made. Zine culture has grown significantly from its beginnings, and Cozy Up! does an excellent job of showing the range of work that exists today.”

Participating artists and writers include Sam Cahill, Matthew Childers, Chris Corsi, John Corsi, Jillian Doskocil, Erika Durham, Amber Esner, Evan Fusco, Joey Goergen, Haypeep, Adam Jaenke, Rachel Katstaller, Danielle Kim, Clare Kolat, Ryan Kral, Joe Lanzilotta, Meowville, Cara Mullinary, Patu Phan, Emily Poor, Vanessa Port, Madeline Roth, Ashley Ribblett, Emma Shepard, Shayna Stebbins, Nancy Szilagyi, Triple Threat Press, Phoebe Thomas and Justin Michael Will.

(Canopy) 3910 Lorain Ave., 216-309-1090, canopy-collective.com/

