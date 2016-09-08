Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Arts District

Kent State to Honor Wonder Woman’s 75th Anniversary with Three-Day Symposium

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 4:36 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-6.jpg
Seventy-five years ago, the comic book super heroine Wonder Woman made her first appearance. To commemorate the anniversary, Kent State University’s College of Arts and Sciences, the Ohio Humanities Council and the Cleveland Public Library have partnered to organize a symposium at the Cleveland Public Library that celebrates “the historical trends that have changed the world of comics, American popular culture and feminism.”

Kent State English professor Vera Camden organized the symposium with graduate assistant Valentino Zullo.

“Our celebration of Wonder Woman’s anniversary pays respect to ‘herstory’ while recognizing her perpetual relevance to our present day and beyond,” Camden says in a press release. “We hope this symposium engages several humanities’ disciplines to cultivate participants’ capacity to understand, critique and celebrate not only popular culture and imagination, but also democracy, empathy and the complexity of the world we live in.”

Some of the speakers include: Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, the creative team of Harley Quinn, Starfire and Harley Quinn and Power Girl; Phil Jimenez, the writer/artist of Wonder Woman and Superwoman; Joan Ormrod and David Huxley, editors of the Journal of Graphic Novels and Comics and of Superheroes and Identities; and Cameron Stewart, writer/artist of Batgirl, Motor Crush and artist of Batman and Robin and Fight Club 2.

Laura Siegel, daughter of Jerry Siegel, co-creator of Superman and a former correspondent for CNN who has won more than 100 awards will also speak.

“By hosting the event at the Cleveland Public Library, we hope to situate this program as one that fulfills the values of Kent State University to cultivate critical thinking and reading skills of individuals in the community,” Camden says. “This event embraces the Cleveland Public Library in its role as ‘The People’s University.’ The focus will not only be on celebrating the rich history of comics but also educating the public – the same one from which Superman emerged in the Cleveland of 1938.”

The symposium kicks off on Sept. 22 and runs through Sept. 24. To see the full schedule, read the speaker bios and register for the symposium, visit kent.edu/wonderwoman.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary, Kent State University

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. First Tenants at W. 25th Street Lofts Have Finally Moved In Read More

  2. In WaPo NFL Franchise Optimization, Browns Move to Mexico City Read More

  3. John Carroll University Addresses Namesake's Slave Ownership in Message to Alumni After Georgetown Report Read More

  4. Hilton Bike Lane Update: There was Never Supposed to be a Bike Lane (all the way to Lakeside) Read More

  5. Downtown Hilton Fails to Grasp Meaning of "Bike Lane"; Cleveland Transportation Theatre Continues to Plumb Absurdity's Depths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation