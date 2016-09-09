Scene & Heard

Friday, September 9, 2016

Scene & Heard

Are There Even Any Scene Readers who Subscribe to the Plain Dealer Anymore?

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 10:28 AM

It seemed prudent to ask. Your cracker-jack sleuths here at Scene were prepared to report the following annoying news: those with subscriptions to the good ol' Pee Dee will receive a mammoth 100-page "Investment & Retirement Guide" with their paper on Sunday, Sept. 18.  

The insert will cost $2.99 unless you opt-out. Instead of being tacked on as an additional fee, the cost will merely shorten subscribers' "paid-through date," meaning their/your next bill will arrive sooner than it would have. 

We're pleased to report that opting out's not too much of a hassle. Even if all operators are busy when you call (as they were when we did) you can easily input your phone number and a distribution rep will call you back, though it may take awhile.

The opt-out phone number: 1-877-486-0726.  

This seemed like a pretty solid minor-public-service-oriented blog post until we realized that the overlapping sliver on a Venn diagram of Clevescene.com readers and Plain Dealer subscribers is probably very slender indeed. 

Regardless, hope this helps some of you! 

