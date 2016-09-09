Scene & Heard

Friday, September 9, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Beer Week Director Accused of Stealing $40,000 of Donated Scholarship Funds

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge Christine Montague - COURTESY BEDFORD HTS. PD
  • Courtesy Bedford Hts. PD
  • Christine Montague
The program director of Cleveland Beer Week has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $40,000 from the organization.

Christine Montague, 49, was the public face of the organization — you probably saw her on morning TV in the leadup to the event each year. And that public face doesn't look so good anymore.

She is facing grand theft and forgery charges after police say she lifted $40,000 in funds that'd been donated to the organization's scholarship funds. Organizers declined to say how they noticed the dough missing from the coffers, according to Cleveland.com, but police say funds began disappearing in January 2014 the pattern and continued through January 2016. About $44,849 was taken from in all, though the theft won't put a damper on this year's Cleveland Beer Week. Beer Week will be held October 14 through 22, organizers promise. It will, however, put a dent in what they hoped to contribute to students.

Montague earned a $10,000 salary with her part-time position at Cleveland Beer Week. She's currently freed on bond $25,000 bond.


Comments

