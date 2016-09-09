C-Notes

Friday, September 9, 2016

C-Notes

I-X Center to Host Prince Tribute Concert in October

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Morris Day and The Time (“Jungle Love”) and Sheila E. (“The Glamorous Life”) have had a long history with the late, great Prince. Now, they’ll bring their tribute, Purple Rain: A Tribute to Prince, to the I-X Center on October 15.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Purple Rain: A Tribute to Prince to the I-X Center,” says Claire Vanidestine, Director of Marketing at the I-X Center. “His untimely death shook the music world and for one night only all expectations will be met as Morris Day and Sheila E. take the stage in our arena.”

Prince helped shape the careers of both Day and Sheila E., and Sheila E. says he has inspired her throughout her career. 

“I still, and always will, provide the rhythm of his music and memory, whether through my music, drums, words, or the beating of my heart,” she says. “He grew into a conqueror of rules, and a provider of dreams for millions.”

Tickets are available now and start at $30. Tickets can be purchased online at IXCenter.com and discount tickets are available at select Discount Drug Mart store locations. For more information, visit ixcenter.com/purplerain.

