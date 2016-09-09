Friday, September 9, 2016
Indie Rockers Portugal.The Man to Play House of Blues in November
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 7:14 PM
Although Portugal. The Man was originally formed as a side project for lead vocalist and guitarist John Baldwin Gourley, the band has risen to prominence in the experimental rock scene.
The band has built a reputation as “one of the most exciting and sought-after live bands on the touring and festival circuit” and has sold out venues around the world and held main stage slots at festivals like Bonnaroo, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and many more.
Today, the group announced plans for a headline tour, a limited run stopping at intimate venues across the states. The tour comes to House of Blues on Nov. 9.
Tickets for all dates will first be made available to members of the Portugal. The Man fan club via a special lottery beginning today; any remaining tickets will then be released to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16. For complete details, please visit portugaltheman.com/tour-dates
