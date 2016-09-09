Six Local Bands to Perform at House of Blues’ Whiskey & White Lightning Music Festival

click to enlarge
To celebrate a love of both whiskey and rock 'n’ roll, House of Blues
will host the Whiskey & White Lightning Music Festival on Oct. 1. Regional and local distilleries will be onsite to provide samples of bourbon, rye whiskey, moonshine and other spirits.
Six local bands, including The Caliber Band, Shooter Sharp & the Shootouts, Thor Platter, Lords of the Highway, Whiskey Bound and the Blues Chronicles, will perform in both the Music Hall and Cambridge Room. DJ Chris Wright is also on the bill.
The Foundation Room Lounge will host a special tasting featuring exclusive, one of a kind whiskey samples. Maker's Mark will make souvenir dipped shot glasses for attendees. There will be special whiskey cocktails and a menu with items created just for the event.
Tickets are $12. Admission ticket does not include sampling wristband. Sampling wristbands will only be sold at the event.
Wristbands will cost $10 for one wristband with five tabs/samples (some exclusive whiskey samples will require more than one tab to sample, based on product).