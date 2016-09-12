Annual Taste of the Browns to Benefit Cleveland Food Bank

click to enlarge
For every dollar donated at the upcoming 18th annual Taste of the Browns
celebrity dinner, the Cleveland Food Bank can provide enough food for four meals. Last year’s event raised more than $224,000, which translated into more than 896,000 meals to agencies in six counties.
The popular annual event takes place Monday, September 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the City View Club Lounge in FirstEnergy Stadium (100 Alfred Lerner Way). More than 25 of the region’s top restaurants and chefs will be dishing up a wide range of foods. On tap are Michael Symon (B Spot Burgers, Lola Bistro, Lolita, Mabel’s BBQ), Jim Blevins (Butcher and the Brewer), Dan Deagan (Deagan’s Kitchen, Humble Wine Bar), Michael Thompson and Odell Boone (Pickwick & Frolic), Eric Williams (Momocho, El Carnicero) and many more.
.
This year’s honorary co-chairs are chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit and Rosie and Rocco; Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge; and former Browns linebacker and current Judge of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Dick Ambrose.
In addition to the food and beverage, silent and live auctions to benefit the Food Bank will include items such as travel getaways, sports memorabilia, and more.