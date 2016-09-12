Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, September 12, 2016

Scene & Heard

Brunwick Schools Investigating Racism Against Football Player Who Kneeled During National Anthem

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge WOIO
  • WOIO
With the nation still collectively freaking out over Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest, Rodney Axson Jr., a high school senior playing football for Brunswick, joined the NFL player. On Sept. 2, WOIO reports, following a locker room discussion with his own teammates about their use of racial slurs, Axson and two other teammates took a knee during the national anthem.

His action garnered racial harassment and a wave of media attention. The schools, the local police department and the NAACP have stepped in to investigate the causes of Axson's protest and the aftermath.


One resounding sentiment, mirroring the Kaepernick story: People insisting that Americans don't have the right to "disrespect" the national anthem. It's more manufactured outrage, and it misses Axson's point entirely. 


Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Short Note to the Assholes Who Knocked Over Headstones at the Erie Street Cemetery Read More

  2. I-X Center to Host Prince Tribute Concert in October Read More

  3. Cuyahoga County Jail Supervisor Disciplined After Failing to Properly Review Use of Force Cases Read More

  4. Plain Dealer Makes Subscribers Opt Out of Special "Investment and Retirement" Guide Read More

  5. 3,050 Ohioans Died of Overdoses Last Year; Cuyahoga County Saw Record Deaths in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...