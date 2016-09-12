Chalk Festival Will Color CMA Sidewalks This Weekend

click to enlarge

Over the past 26 years, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Chalk Festival has become one of the museum’s most highly anticipated annual community art events. This weekend, organizers anticipate more than 15,000 viewers, 3,000 participating artists and 1,000 colorful squares.“One of the aspects of art that has always fascinated me is the ways in which artists of different cultures and different time periods will inspire artists in a distant part of the world or in a time many years hence,” says Robin VanLear, artistic director of community arts at the CMA. “Examples of this can be found throughout the museum's comprehensive collection. Following this concept, the focus for this year's festival is Spheres of Influence: how artists inspire each other. We have assembled six collaborative teams of artists each with a different artistic relationship between the team members. I hope that in sharing these creative links at the festival we might inspire a new way for visitors to experience the art within the museum walls.”This weekend, join the fun with your neighbors, family, friends, local schools and professional artists. Large squares (approximately 3 ft. by 4 ft. of sidewalk) can be reserved for $20 (including a 24-color box of chalk), and small squares (approximately 2 ft by 3 ft.) are $10 (including a 12-color box of chalk).It all takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept 18. Rain or shine. Watching the artists and enjoying the entertainment is free. Individuals do not need to pre-register, but groups are asked to contact the CMA’s community arts at 216-707-2483 or commartsinfo@clevelandart.org.