Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, September 12, 2016

Arts District

Chalk Festival Will Color CMA Sidewalks This Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Over the past 26 years, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Chalk Festival has become one of the museum’s most highly anticipated annual community art events. This weekend, organizers anticipate more than 15,000 viewers, 3,000 participating artists and 1,000 colorful squares.

“One of the aspects of art that has always fascinated me is the ways in which artists of different cultures and different time periods will inspire artists in a distant part of the world or in a time many years hence,” says Robin VanLear, artistic director of community arts at the CMA. “Examples of this can be found throughout the museum's comprehensive collection. Following this concept, the focus for this year's festival is Spheres of Influence: how artists inspire each other. We have assembled six collaborative teams of artists each with a different artistic relationship between the team members. I hope that in sharing these creative links at the festival we might inspire a new way for visitors to experience the art within the museum walls.”

This weekend, join the fun with your neighbors, family, friends, local schools and professional artists. Large squares (approximately 3 ft. by 4 ft. of sidewalk) can be reserved for $20 (including a 24-color box of chalk), and small squares (approximately 2 ft by 3 ft.) are $10 (including a 12-color box of chalk).

It all takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept 18. Rain or shine. Watching the artists and enjoying the entertainment is free. Individuals do not need to pre-register, but groups are asked to contact the CMA’s community arts at 216-707-2483 or commartsinfo@clevelandart.org.

(Cleveland Museum of Art) 11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7340, clevelandart.org

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Brunswick Schools Investigating Racism Against Football Player Who Kneeled During National Anthem Read More

  2. A Short Note to the Assholes Who Knocked Over Headstones at the Erie Street Cemetery Read More

  3. Video: Joe Thomas Gets a Ton of Chick-fil-A, Talks Fancy Cars and Twitter, Reminds Everyone Why We Love Him Read More

  4. I-X Center to Host Prince Tribute Concert in October Read More

  5. Indians Magic Number: 14 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...