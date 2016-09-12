Scene & Heard

Monday, September 12, 2016

Scene & Heard

Indians Magic Number: 14

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 9:50 AM

The Tribe easily dispatched the Twins 7-1 in the final matchup of a three-game series in Twin Cities yesterday while the Detroit Tigers dropped a 3-1 game to the Orioles. The division lead now stands at 7 games with the Tigers heading to Minnesota and the Indians heading to Chicago. Both teams will be in action tonight.

The magic number now stands at 14, so here's Julio Franco with a snake and Jack Hanna to celebrate.


