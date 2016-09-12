C-Notes

Monday, September 12, 2016

C-Notes

Medeski, Martin & Wood to Play Two Nights at On Air Studio in November

Concert Announcement

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-7.jpg
The veteran jazz/jam band Medeski Martin & Wood has just announced that it’ll come to Cleveland in November to play two shows at On Air Studio on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19.

Special guests such as guitarist Marc Ribot, trumpeter Steven Bernstein and percussionist Cyro Baptista will join the band. Turntablists DJ Logic and DJ Olive share the bill.

The trio — keyboardist John Medeski, bassist Chris Wood and drummer Billy Martin—is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year but only playing a handful of shows. The only other scheduled appearances this fall include three sold-out performances in October at Le Poison Rouge in New York City and a festival set at Hangtown Festival in California.

"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary in Cleveland," says Martin in a press release. "We have so many friends who'll be able to join us in the Midwest."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

