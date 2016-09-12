Scene & Heard

Monday, September 12, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: Joe Thomas Gets a Ton of Chick-fil-A, Talks Fancy Cars and Twitter, Reminds Everyone Why We Love Him

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 10:03 AM

Browns offensive tackle exemplar Joe Thomas, perennial pro-bowler and resident iron man, is the first guest in a new web series sponsored by luxury car dealer Bernie Moreno, "Driving Cleveland."

Hosted by former TV personality Andrea Vecchio, "Driving Cleveland," is a sort of local take on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with regional celebs and very fancy cars furnished by Bernie Moreno dealerships

In this first episode, Joe Thomas and Vecchio take a spin in a Rolls Royce — Thomas thinks Joe Haden might have one — to the neighborhood Chic-fil-A, and talk about life en route.

After discussing cut day and its attendant gloom, Thomas tries to name every Browns starting QB since he's been with the team, a tall order for even the most die-hard Browns trivia buff. Thomas also reveals some of his more daring Halloween costumes and explains his longtime aversion to Twitter.

In general, the 15-minute video is further proof that Thomas is every bit as deserving of fan adulation off the field as he is on it. And even though the hokey knockoff series may be read as thinly veiled advertisement for luxury vehicles, it's still fun see the man who's been protecting our quarterbacks week in and week out since 2007 smashing waffle fries.   

