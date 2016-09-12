Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile to Roll Into Hard Rock Rocksino in October

click to enlarge
Since its inception in 1999, Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile has logged over 350,000 miles and has visited over 300 cities. More one million Wheel of Fortune fans have attended Wheelmobile events hoping to get on the game show and win big money.
From 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, the promotional vehicle will be in the Cleveland area in search of good game players who are “energetic, enthusiastic and fun.”
Staff members from the Wheel of Fortune promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins. On Friday, searches will be held at 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. On Saturday, searches will be held at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., with each show lasting about an hour. Everyone who attends the event will be able to submit an application. Participants will be selected to come to the stage and audition via a random draw.
“The Wheelmobile tour gives us the opportunity to present local viewers with a unique and personal experience with the show," says executive producer Harry Friedman in a press release. "It’s a way for us to thank our viewers for their long-term support.”
Potential contestants can fill out an application with the hope of having their names drawn at random to play a simulated version of the game onstage and win unique prizes. Staff members will then evaluate them as a potential contestant for the broadcast version of the show. Due to gaming regulations, you must be at least 21 years of age to attend the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Wheelmobile event. The Wheelmobile event will take place inside Hard Rock Live.