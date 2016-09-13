Burning River Baroque and Four More Classical Music Events to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Although all five of our “not to be missed” suggestions this week fall on Saturday evening, September 17, you’ll have a varied selection to choose from — or you can just throw a dart and pick one at random.
Burning River Baroque
, an ensemble that makes Baroque music an in-your-face experience, explores “Twisted Fate: Famed and Forgotten Female Composers” this weekend with a 7:00 pm performance at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 2555 Euclid Hts. Blvd., in Cleveland Heights. Malina Rauschenfels and Josefien Stoppelenburg, sopranos, Phillip W. Serna, viola da gamba, and Paula Maust, harpsichord, bring the music of Hildegard von Bingen, Jacquet de la Guerre, Princess Anna Amalia, Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, and Martha Bishop to life for a 21st-century audience. (And we lied: the ensemble presents the same program on Sunday, September 18 at 5:00 pm on the Music From the Western Reserve series at Christ Church, 21 Aurora St. in Hudson, so you don’t have to choose!) There’s a suggested donation of $10-20 on Saturday, and an $18 ticket charge on Sunday.
On Saturday at 7:30 pm in CSU’s Drinko Auditorium, the Bascom Little Fund
will celebrate its 50th anniversary of funding the work of Northeast Ohio composers with a concert by the Cleveland-based chamber music ensemble Panorámicos and friends. Performers include Sandra Simon, soprano, Mary Kay Robinson, flute, Ben Chen, clarinet, Javier Gonzalez, piano, Jody Guinn, harp, Kirsten Docter, viola, the Belka Quartet, Larry Hermann, trumpet, Don Better, guitar, and Isaiah Simons, bass, and the evening will be emceed by Mark Satola, Daniel Goldmark, and Joe Mosbrook. The program celebrates great Cleveland composers “past, present and future” with works by Klaus George Roy, J.S. Zamecnik (silent film composer who studied with Dvořák), Beryl Rubinstein, Ernest Bruch, H. Leslie Adams, Margaret Brouwer, Paul Schoenfield, and the late Bascom Little himself. The concert is free, with a champagne reception to follow.
The BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
opens its season with a concert on Saturday the 17th at 7:30 pm at the Breen Center of St. Ignatius High School, 2008 W. 30th at Lorain Ave. in Ohio City. Carlton R. Woods conducts, and the program features Cleveland Orchestra first associate concertmaster Peter Otto in Antonín Dvořák’s Violin Concerto. Also on the concert (which is a straight-through performance, without intermission): the other piece Georges Bizet is known for besides the opera Carmen, his Symphony in C. Tickets are available online
Want to actually be part of a concert (without audition or rehearsals)? Join the Quiet Trance Ensemble
, with artistic director Chris Auerbach-Brown and poet Daniel Gray-Kontar, for a community jam session at SPACES, 2220 Superior Viaduct, Cleveland, on Saturday the 17th at 8:00 p.m. Audience members are invited to bring “a found object capable of making interesting sounds” as part of a program that also includes the premieres of Auerbach-Brown’s Tabletop Neumes and String Quartet No. 2. It’s part of Auerbach-Brown’s Creative Workforce Fellowship project, and it’s free.
Your final choice is the opening concert of the Oberlin Artist Recital Series
(one of the oldest concert series in Northeast Ohio). At 8:00 pm on Saturday the 17th in Finney Chapel, 90 N. Professor St. in Oberlin, jazz clarinetist Eddie Daniels will team up with Darek Oles, bass, Alan Pasqua, piano, and Joe LaBarbera, drums, for jazz standards and Daniels’ original compositions. Tickets are available online
, or call 800.371.0178.
For details of these and many other events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page.