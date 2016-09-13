Scene & Heard

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Scene & Heard

It's Now (Finally) a Felony to Harm a Pet in Ohio

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 12:02 PM

Starting today, with Goddard's Law going into effect, it's now a fifth-degree felony to "cause serious physical harm to a companion animal." That's something worth applauding, because for years sadistic chumps skated on misdemeanor charges — or no animal cruelty charges at all

The law is named after Northeast Ohio's animal champion, Dick Goddard. He's pushed for legislation like this for a very long time. 

As Goddard's own Fox 8 reports, this includes "depriving a pet of food, water or shelter or inflicting long-term pain."
