It's Now (Finally) a Felony to Harm a Pet in Ohio

Starting today, with Goddard's Law going into effect, it's now a fifth-degree felony to "cause serious physical harm to a companion animal." That's something worth applauding, because for years sadistic chumps skated on misdemeanor charges — or no animal cruelty charges at all
.
The law is named after Northeast Ohio's animal champion, Dick Goddard. He's pushed for legislation like this for a very long time.
As Goddard's own Fox 8 reports
, this includes "depriving a pet of food, water or shelter or inflicting long-term pain."