Local Singer-Songwriter Uno Lady Releases New Music Video

Local singer-songwriter Uno Lady (Christa Ebert), who counts Roy Orbison, Laurie Anderson, Freddie Mercury, Mary Ford, the Shangri-Las, and the Shirelles as her influences, played her first show at Pat's in the Flats in 2007 and has been a steady force on the local scene ever since.
Since she manipulates her upper register voice by sampling it and mixing it with a number of loops, the live show has been a tricky proposition. But Uno Lady has figured it out and embarked on her first real tour in 2014 after playing a couple of CD release shows in Northeast Ohio.
Now, she’s just released a music video for “Bikini Weeding,” a track from 2014’s Amateur Hour. Filmed in her backyard, the video features time lapse images of "growing plants, villainous weeds, and the artist herself, hard at work growing her own food."
Uno Lady worked on the video with locals Lauren Voss and Teresa Crockett of Sugarbowl Creative.