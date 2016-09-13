C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Uno Lady Releases New Music Video

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge img_2644.jpg
Local singer-songwriter Uno Lady (Christa Ebert), who counts Roy Orbison, Laurie Anderson, Freddie Mercury, Mary Ford, the Shangri-Las, and the Shirelles as her influences, played her first show at Pat's in the Flats in 2007 and has been a steady force on the local scene ever since.

Since she manipulates her upper register voice by sampling it and mixing it with a number of loops, the live show has been a tricky proposition. But Uno Lady has figured it out and embarked on her first real tour in 2014 after playing a couple of CD release shows in Northeast Ohio.

Now, she’s just released a music video for “Bikini Weeding,” a track from 2014’s Amateur Hour. Filmed in her backyard, the video features time lapse images of "growing plants, villainous weeds, and the artist herself, hard at work growing her own food." 

Uno Lady worked on the video with locals Lauren Voss and Teresa Crockett of Sugarbowl Creative.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Uno Lady, Bikini Weeding

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Former Sheffield Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Charges of Hypnotizing Six Female Clients For Sexual Gratification Read More

  2. After Hosting Private Fundraiser for Donald Trump, TownHall in Ohio City Faces a Backlash Online Read More

  3. It's Now (Finally) a Felony to Harm a Pet in Ohio Read More

  4. The Problems With Ohio's New Heroin 'Good Samaritan' Law, Which Takes Effect Today: Op-Ed Read More

  5. El Puente Viejo Mexican Eatery to Join the Downtown Taco Fiesta Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...