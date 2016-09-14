Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Café Falafel, the Popular Middle Eastern Shop in Kamm's Corners, is Closing Tonight
By Douglas Trattner
on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 3:37 PM
Café Falafel, the popular three-year-old Middle Eastern eatery by Fairview Hospital, is closing at the end of business today. The small mostly carry-out spot did amazing things with hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, shish tawook and falafel, which remains one of my favorite versions
of the dish.
The only explanation given for the abrupt and sad news was shared via the restaurant’s Facebook page:
“The time has come for Cafe Falafel to close its doors. Until our next venture, it's never goodbye, it's see you soon! Today is our last day open, so if you have time, please stop by! Would love to see you all!”
Attempts to reach owner Ehab Enaia have been fruitless.
