Monday, February 6, 2017

Scene & Heard

City Agrees to $2.25-Million Settlement with Family of Tanisha Anderson

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge tanisha.jpg
After denying nearly all allegations set forth in the wrongful death lawsuit prompted by Tanisha Anderson's homicide (see below), the city of Cleveland has agreed to a $2.25-million settlement with her family.

Police officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers remain the subjects of a criminal investigation. Anderson was tackled and held to the ground before she lost consciousness and died. 

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

***
Originally published Dec. 22, 2016

The same week that saw news that the city of Cleveland and the family of Dan Ficker have agreed to try and settle an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the 2011 shooting death of Ficker by a Cleveland police officer also brings us news that the city is prepared to negotiate a settlement in another high-profile wrongful death case involving the police.

According to Cleveland.com's Eric Heisig, attorneys representing the city and the family of Tanisha Anderson today told a judge that they are willing to try and settle the lawsuit filed by Anderson's family back in January 2015. The 37-year-old died in November 2014 with her hands cuffed behind her back after her family called police. Anderson had suffered from mental illness and was having a breakdown. The county medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

According to Heisig, the settlement conference is scheduled for January 6.

The investigation into the actions of the two officers involved, Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers, which was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, was passed along to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who is serving as special prosecutor in the case, in February.

Since 2004, the city of Cleveland has paid out more than $16 million in police misconduct and use of force settlements and judgments.

***

(Original story 9/14/16): The city of Cleveland has denied nearly all allegations set forth in the wrongful death lawsuit prompted by Tanisha Anderson's homicide

Read the city's response below.

By and large, the legal response is a typical and unsurprising step along the path toward a final judicial ruling. Recall that the city responded in much the same way to the Tamir Rice wrongful death lawsuit. Mayor Frank Jackson actually publicly apologized for the language in that filing. 

In the Anderson case, the city posits that her own negligence and "assumption of risk" led to her death.

Today's response also includes a request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Cleveland Response to Tanisha Anderson Wrongful Death Lawsuit


