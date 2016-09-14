City of Cleveland Plans to Name Section of Cedar Ave. Where Don King Once Killed a Man "Don King Way"

click to enlarge
Don King once killed a man.
That may or may not come as a shock to you, depending on your level of interest and knowledge of Mr. King. But he did. His name was Sam Garrett and he was one of King's employees back in the days when King was running numbers on the east side of Cleveland. Here's a short description, with a quote from Don King himself, from a 2011 profile.
King held off the wise guys and his power grew. He was both beloved and feared. Then came 1966 when an employee, Sam Garrett, “ran off with (some) money,” according to King.
King hunted Garrett down at a local bar, dragged him outside and proceeded to engage in what police charged was a hellacious battle. Garrett wound up dead, his head smashed against the sidewalk.
“We were fighting,” King said Tuesday. “(It was) what I call the frustrations of the ghetto expressing themselves. And when you’re fighting in the ghetto, as you can see nowadays, and it was even worse then, you don’t (back down). So you go out there, you’re kicking and fighting and you have a tragic occurrence.
“His head hit the ground. Those are the things that happen.”
King wound up having his charge reduced to manslaughter (a sweetheart deal) and was shipped to the Marion Correctional Institute for just four years.
King was pardoned by the governor and, of course, went on to national boxing fame, and along the way most people forgot about the killing and King became a worldwide celebrity and a treasure to some in his hometown.
In April of this year, for example, Cleveland city council even gave a section of Shaker Blvd. between E. 116th and E. 121st the honorary name of "Don King Way."
Now, for some reason, council members Mamie Mitchell and Phyllis Cleveland want to have "Don King Way" moved to Cedar Ave. instead, between E. 36th and Stokes, according to initial legislation back in August.
And, as Lelia Atassi reports this morning on Cleveland.com
, there were some changes to those plans at Monday's council finance committee meeting. Yes, the plans would now have "Don King Way" include Cedar Ave. at E. 100th Street, the location where Don King killed Sam Garrett.
"But no one addressed that fact or even explained the reasoning for moving the honorary street from Shaker Boulevard," Cleveland.com reports, and, "Council President Kevin Kelley postponed passage of the ordinance another week to iron out the details."
What's next? The Jimmy Dimora Juvenile Justice Center?