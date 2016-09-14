Film

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Film

Cleveland Cinemas Announces Schedule for Family Film Series

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge unknown.jpeg
The Cleveland Cinemas-owned Cedar Lee Theatre regularly screens challenging art house movies that don’t make their way to the multiplex. But the theater also offers family friendly programming. This month, it launches a new monthly $1 Family Film Series to encourage “patrons of all ages to experience some big screen cinematic magic.”

The series commences with a 3-D screening of The Wizard of Oz. The movie shows at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. This new digital 3D version of the film had previously only played in one west side theatre for just one week 3 years ago.

“We’re excited to offer our $1 Family Films at the historic Cedar Lee Theatre,” says Jonathan Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, in a press release. “It’s a great way to have families and children visit this historic theatre. Since the Cedar Lee Theatre rarely shows films for younger audiences, it’s likely that this will be the first time many of them have stepped through our doors.”

The rest of the schedule includes Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (Oct. 22 and 23), The Secret of Nimh (Nov. 19 and 20) and The Polar Express in 3D (Dec. 17 and 18).

All seats for the films in this series are $1. Tickets will be on sale at the theatre box office only. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. One adult guardian is required for every 10 children.

