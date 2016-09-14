Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Indians Magic Number: 13
The trip to the Windy City has not been a good one so far for the Tribe, as they've dropped the first two games in the series against the White Sox. Last night that was an 8-1 drubbing even though Trevor Bauer said he had his best stuff all year.
The magic number ticked down one digit though thanks to the Twins who put the Tigers down by the same score up in Detroit. Tonight: Hopefully some non-garbage pitching. Anyway, here's Omar to celebrate.
