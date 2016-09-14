Scene & Heard

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Scene & Heard

Indians Magic Number: 13

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 10:06 AM

The trip to the Windy City has not been a good one so far for the Tribe, as they've dropped the first two games in the series against the White Sox. Last night that was an 8-1 drubbing even though Trevor Bauer said he had his best stuff all year. The magic number ticked down one digit though thanks to the Twins who put the Tigers down by the same score up in Detroit. Tonight: Hopefully some non-garbage pitching. Anyway, here's Omar to celebrate.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-14_at_10.04.48_am.png


