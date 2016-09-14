More Than 20 Musical Acts to Perform at Peninsula’s 8th Annual Music on the Porches

click to enlarge
Now in its eighth year, Peninsula’s annual Music on the Porches, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, provides an opportunity for local artists to perform on the porches of residents and merchants like.
This year, more than 20 musical acts will perform throughout the Village, offering free workshops as well. Artists will play at venues such as the Train Depot on Mill Street, Trail Mix in Peninsula, Elements Gallery on Mill Street, Fishers Cafe and Pub, the Spicy Lamb Farm, the Log Cabin Gallery on North Canal Street, the Silver Fern Bed and Breakfast, the G.A.R. Hall patio, the Green at Bronson Church, the grounds at the Boston Township Hall and the G.A.R. Hall.
The day culminates with an evening ticketed musical event featuring Kristin Andreassen and Rayna Gellert of the bluegrass band Uncle Earl with special guest Rachel Baiman of 10 String Symphony. That concert takes place at G.A.R. Hall.