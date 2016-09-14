NE Ohio American Friends Service Committee to Co-Sponsor Hip-Hop Symposium

click to enlarge
A Quaker organization that promotes “lasting peace with justice as a practical expression of faith in action,” the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) draws on what it calls “continuing spiritual insights” to “nurture the seeds of change and respect for human life that transform social relations and systems.”
With some help from Hip Hop Congress and Move to Amend, the organization turns its attention to rap music next month with “What the (Bleep) Happened to Hip Hop,”
an “educational campaign” to address the "corporatization of culture in general and how corporate power has coopted our music, dance, and other arts.” The aim? To “build a movement to end corporate rule.”
Sounds like a message that Bernie Sanders might approve of.
The conference takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake Erie Ink (2843 Washington Blvd., Cleveland Heights). Then, at 7 that night, a Hip Hop Artist Showcase & Open Mic takes place at B-Side Arcade & Lounge (2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.). Admission is free, but donations are requested.
From 1 to 4 p.m., the Coventry Library (1925 Coventry Rd., Cleveland Heights) hosts a discussion about “where do we go from here.” An open mic takes place later that night at 7 at the Callaloo Café (15601 Waterloo Rd.)