Indians Magic Number: 12

Josh Tomlin started for the first time in awhile last night and looked like the version of himself that had the Tribe's crew of arms rolling along like a squad of Cy Young candidates earlier in the season. The question of what the rotation can do in the playoffs won't be answered until we get there, but with Bauer's hit-or-miss tendencies and Carrasco's performance of late, it was good to see Tomlin return to form.The magic number ticked down only one digit with the Tribe's 6-1 win last night as the Tigers took care of the Twins. Both teams finish up their four-game series today before squaring up against each other in Cleveland starting tomorrow night in a series that could do some damage to either the magic number or Tribe fans' psyches.Remember Ben Francisco? How about that guy. He's a scout with the Angels now, if you didn't know. Good for him.