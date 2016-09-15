Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Scene & Heard

Indians Magic Number: 12

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge CHASE NUNES, WIKIPEDIA
  • Chase Nunes, Wikipedia
Josh Tomlin started for the first time in awhile last night and looked like the version of himself that had the Tribe's crew of arms rolling along like a squad of Cy Young candidates earlier in the season. The question of what the rotation can do in the playoffs won't be answered until we get there, but with Bauer's hit-or-miss tendencies and Carrasco's performance of late, it was good to see Tomlin return to form. 

The magic number ticked down only one digit with the Tribe's 6-1 win last night as the Tigers took care of the Twins. Both teams finish up their four-game series today before squaring up against each other in Cleveland starting tomorrow night in a series that could do some damage to either the magic number or Tribe fans' psyches.

Remember Ben Francisco? How about that guy. He's a scout with the Angels now, if you didn't know. Good for him.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland Plans to Name Section of Cedar Ave. Where Don King Once Killed a Man "Don King Way" Read More

  2. Eastbound Inner Belt Bridge Scheduled to Open September 25 Read More

  3. Sia, Leslie Jones and Others Delighted a Packed House at All Access 2016 Read More

  4. Café Falafel, the Popular Middle Eastern Shop in Kamm's Corners, is Closing Tonight Read More

  5. El Puente Viejo Mexican Eatery to Join the Downtown Taco Fiesta Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...