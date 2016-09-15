Bites

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Bites

Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery Pop-up at The Bottlehouse

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge larder_pop_up_at_bottle_house.jpg
What with the Tribe back in town, tailgating for the Browns game, Scene's Oktoberfest taking over Public Square, the Barking Spider's 30-year anniversary/closing its doors party, and that one kid's birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese, there is no shortage of goings on in The Land this weekend. 

But if you are at all curious about chef Jeremy Umansky's soon-to-open "New Jew" delicatessen, Larder, you might want to pencil in this pop-up at 6 p.m. this Saturday night. Taking place at the BotttleHouse Brewery in Cleveland Heights, the free event promises to shed a little more light on what Umansky has in store for future diners.

On tap will be:

Pastrami Reubens
Ohio CAB Navel, kraut, light amazake rye, fermented Russian dressing

Truly Wild Mushroom Reubens (vegan)
Same as above but with wild mushrooms that have been smoked and pastrami cured

Acorn Blini with Sunflower Seed Butter & Cream Fermented Wild Berries
A vegetarian play on PB&J

Shagbark Hickory Pickled Eggs & Beef Borscht Terrine
Beef trotter terrine with pickled beets. The eggs are pickled in a Shagbark hickory vinegar using a Chinese tea egg method

Truly Wild Mushrooms & Koji Barley (vegan)
"My grandmother's soup recipe as a salad," Umansky says. 

All items from the sour cream and mayo to the pastrami are made from scratch.

A special small-batch mead made with local honey and foraged wild blackberries will be unveiled as well.

There's no need to secure an advance ticket; just show up.




