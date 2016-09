click to enlarge

Due to an accident, I-90 westbound is closed at West 117th Street and is expected to remain closed through evening rush hour. Motorists are being diverted off the highway at West 117th Street. Seeking an alternate route such as I-480 or the Shoreway is advised.



Stay up-to-date on traffic conditions by logging onto www.OHGO.com or by downloading the OHGO app.



Another update will be sent when more information is available.

An Ohio state trooper was hit by a car earlier this afternoon on I-90 near McKinley; the westbound lanes are now completely closed from the I-71 split to the Detroit Ave. exit.ODOT, in a press release, says that will probably last through rush hour.